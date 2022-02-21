KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

KB stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.