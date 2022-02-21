Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $741,560.68 and approximately $160,429.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

