KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

