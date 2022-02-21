Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) versus Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Financial Contrast

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kamada and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novartis 2 7 5 0 2.21

Novartis has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Novartis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novartis is more favorable than Kamada.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kamada and Novartis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $133.25 million 1.97 $17.14 million $0.10 58.91 Novartis $48.66 billion 3.97 $8.07 billion $4.33 19.95

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Kamada. Novartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada 4.25% 2.44% 2.06% Novartis 19.17% 25.64% 11.22%

Summary

Novartis beats Kamada on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.