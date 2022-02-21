Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

