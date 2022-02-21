Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $217.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.20 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 217.60 ($2.94), with a volume of 217062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.40 ($2.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JUP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.11.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

