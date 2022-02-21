JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

