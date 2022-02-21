JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.14. 11,733,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

