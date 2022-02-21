JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

