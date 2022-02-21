JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $162.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

