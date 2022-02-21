JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target to 86.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

