JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JST. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €43.65 ($49.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.07 and a 200 day moving average of €49.64. The firm has a market cap of $650.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €41.90 ($47.61) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($65.68).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

