Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,931 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

