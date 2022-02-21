JMP Securities Trims Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

