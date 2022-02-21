Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

