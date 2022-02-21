JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

