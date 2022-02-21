JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Plans $1.63 Interim Dividend

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.79.
About JB Hi-Fi
