Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $786,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,856,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

