Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $860.06 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $860,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

