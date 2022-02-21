Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,466 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,532,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,865. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

