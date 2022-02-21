J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.88).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

SBRY opened at GBX 277.90 ($3.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.63).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

