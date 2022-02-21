J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.88).

J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 273.30 ($3.70). 2,141,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.92. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

