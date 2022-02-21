Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
ITCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.