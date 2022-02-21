Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

