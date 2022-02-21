iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.