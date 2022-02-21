iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

