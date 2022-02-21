iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $15,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

