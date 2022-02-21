iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

