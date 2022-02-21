iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is ERn Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,307 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.