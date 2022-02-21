iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,112. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

