Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of IREN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

