iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

