IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,168 shares of company stock worth $9,787,467. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

