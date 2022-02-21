IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.33.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.27. 1,288,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

