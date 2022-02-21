Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($24.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($26.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($30.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($29.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/4/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

FRA DTE opened at €17.08 ($19.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.93. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

