Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Invesco by 1,288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 341,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

