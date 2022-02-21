Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $100,435,071,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

INTU stock traded down $14.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

