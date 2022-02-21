Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.340-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.650 EPS.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 493,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,306. Integer has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

