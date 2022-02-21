Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.340-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.650 EPS.
Shares of ITGR stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 493,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,306. Integer has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
