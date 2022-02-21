Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,747,342.82 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,747,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $243,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

