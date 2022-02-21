Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of INVVY opened at $18.42 on Friday. Indivior has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

