Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.