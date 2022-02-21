II-VI (IIVI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI):

2/15/2022 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

2/11/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $104.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $104.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2022 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

1/10/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

II-VI stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

Get II-VI Incorporated alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.