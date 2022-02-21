iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

