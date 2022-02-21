IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.09.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX has a 1 year low of $187.94 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
