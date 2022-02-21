IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. IDACORP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

IDA stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. 288,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDACORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

