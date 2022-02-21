ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.31 or 0.06987539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.93 or 1.00171360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051474 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

