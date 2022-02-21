IAMGOLD (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAG stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 234,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3,753.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.