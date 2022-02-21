I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $991,674.01 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $991,674.01 and $707.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00256840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,415,968 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

