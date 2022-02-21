Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.75. 836,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.42. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

