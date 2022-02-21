Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.23) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $$13.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.