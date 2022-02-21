Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,547 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 97.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 32.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

